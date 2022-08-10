Thank you to the Winona community for supporting Ukrainian refugees Two different groups recently raised funds in Winona in a show of support for those fleeing war and violence in Ukraine, collecting $10,000 in donations. The funds were sent to Winona’s sister city in Bytow, Poland, to help support the hundreds of Ukrainian refugees hosted there. Winona received back this warm thank you from the Mayor of Bytow (below). Thank you again, Winona, for your support.
From Bytow Mayor Ryszard Sylka:
Ladies and gentlemen, people of the city of Winona, dear friends,
The situation the Ukrainian nation was put in is tragic for its citizens, both those who stayed to fight for the freedom of their country and for those who had to leave and cross the borders. We are aware of the fact that the situation is serious. That is why we know that any help is very valuable and appreciated. In the face of the ongoing war, we are all together jointly and severally helping the victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine. That is why we would like to extend our gratitude even for the smallest gesture of your support for those who are running away from warfare. Your involvement and generosity led to the fact that a lot of refugees got humanitarian aid, medical help and children could use summer cultural and animation activities. The funding we received also contributed to the purchase of two emergency ambulances, which were taken to Ukraine. Thanks to you and other donors, we managed to supply the most essential needs of the refugees who are staying in Bytow Commune. The people of Bytow have always been able to feel the support from the people of Winona, like we were not only friends but one family.
A human being is great not by what he possesses, but who he is; not by what he owns, but by what he shares with others. - John Paul II
More time, let me thank you for your great sensitivity and openness to other people’s needs. The given support is the proof of your heartfulness, compassion and human solidarity.
God bless you!
