To ensure the safety of both patrons and Library staff during the heavy demolition next door, the Winona Public Library will be completely closed from February 12-21. There are tentative plans to open to the public on February 22, but please keep an eye on the library's website and social media for further updates as plans may need to change.
During this building closure, the book drop will be closed. Please hold on to any items you currently have. No late fees from any SELCO library will be charged during this closure. If you'd like to place a hold on an item, please visit our website. Please note that traffic will be diverted from the demolition area between February 14-18. For further updates, please visit winona.lib.mn.us or www.facebook.com/WinonaPublicLibrary/.
