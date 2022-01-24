To ensure the safety of patrons and staff, the Winona Public Library will be closed Tuesday, January 25, to Friday, January 28, due to heavy demolition next to the building. The library plans to reopen on Saturday, January 29, at 9 a.m. All items on hold will be extended for the duration of this closure, and no fines will be charged on items borrowed from other libraries. For further updates, please visit winona.lib.mn.us or www.facebook.com/WinonaPublicLibrary/.