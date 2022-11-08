Holiday Closures
The Winona Public Library will be closed on Friday, November 11, for Veteran's Day, and on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for Thanksgiving. During the closures, the drop box will be available 24/7 for all returns. If you would like to renew/reserve materials, please visit winona.lib.mn.us and click on the catalog. The library is open the Saturdays following the closures.
Creative Writing and Local Author Fair
November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo). To celebrate the month, the Winona Public Library is hosting local area authors and creative writing workshops during the NaNoWriMo Creative Writing and Local Author Fair on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Authors from all around the Winona area and beyond will be at the fair, and they write anything from children’s books to poetry. Stop by their booths, visit with them, and maybe pick up a copy of their book(s). Authors include Sarah Chapman, Emilio DeGrazia, Terri Karsten, Amanda Lynn, Ken Mogren, Lisa David Olson, Kathryn Sullivan, Robert B. Taunt, and Jan Wellik.
In addition to visiting with the authors, check out one of these 20-minute writing workshops:
10:10 a.m. — Humor... Things that Make us Laugh
10:40 a.m. — Writing for Children
11:10 a.m. — Art of Nature Writing
11:40 a.m. — Landing a TEDx
Give to the Max Day Nov. 17
The Friends of the Winona Public Library is one of many nonprofit organizations throughout the state that will once again ask Minnesotans to display their record-breaking generosity. On Thursday, November 17, Minnesotans will be donating to their favorite charities and schools online at www.GiveMN.org during the annual “Give to the Max Day.”
The Friends of the Winona Public Library value, support, and champion the public library. They also support and fund Winona County’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL). DPIL is a book-gifting program that mails free books to children from birth until they begin school. This year for Give to the Max Day, 30 percent of funds donated to the organization will go toward DPIL.
There are also many opportunities to boost your donation to the Friends of the Winona Public Library on GiveMN.org: $500 Early Giving Golden Tickets daily on November 1-16; $500 Golden Ticket prizes every 15 minutes on November 17; $1,000 Hourly Golden Ticket prizes hourly on November 17; $6,000 Power Hour Prizes, shared among the top three organizations based on the amount raised between 10-10:59 a.m. and 10-10:59 p.m.; and the grand prize of Give to the Max Day, a $10,000 Super-Sized Golden Ticket.
Classic Movie Monday
Classic Movie Monday is every second Monday of the month at 2 p.m. in the library’s Bell Art Room. The next one is on November 14.
Individually wrapped snacks and bottled beverages will be provided during the movies, and all movies are no more than two hours long. For a full list of movies, visit winona.lib.mn.us or call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
Dinosaurs are invading the library!
Throughout the month of November, Winona Public Library is celebrating all things dinosaurs with "Dinovember." The Youth Services Department has a new scavenger hunt each week along with all-ages programs, such as afternoon crafts and a Tea-Rex Party. The library is also releasing short videos every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in November, starring their resident dinosaur, T-Rex Tricia. To follow along on her adventures, visit winona.lib.mn.us or www.youtube.com/winonapl.
