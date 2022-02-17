The Winona Public Library will open Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Hours of operation will remain the same, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The book drop will resume its 24/7 availability after open hours begin that same day.
Anything due during the library’s closure will not incur fines from any SELCO Library. All items on the library’s hold shelf will be held for an extra week.
For more updates, please visit the library’s website winona.lib.mn.us or Facebook page www.facebook.com/WinonaPublicLibrary/.
