Driftless Regional Read 2022
The Winona Public Library, along with the La Crescent and La Crosse Public Libraries and several other partners, are participating in a community read program, the Driftless Regional Read.
Community members are tasked with reading “Flight Behavior” by Barbara Kingsolver. In “Flight Behavior,” Dellarobia Turnbow stumbles upon millions of butterflies whose migratory pattern has been disrupted. This discovery ignites a firestorm that changes her life forever. “Flight Behavior”is available at a Little Free Library near you.
Winona events that correspond with the book include:
Phenology and climate change
Phenology is the study of the timing of recurring biological events (i.e. animal migrations, bloom times, breeding times, etc.). Scientists all over the world use phenology to study the effects of climate change, but they need your help. Join Nora from Happy Dancing Turtle on Thursday, October 18, at 5 p.m. in the Winona Public Library’s Bell Art Room to learn a brief history of phenology, examples of what we can learn from it, and how you can get involved by collecting data through a variety of citizen science programs. You'll have an opportunity to try apps for various programs, so bring a smartphone or tablet if you have one.
Pollinator identification
Have you ever wondered about the pollinators in your flowerbeds? Which ones do you want in your garden or don’t want? What’s the difference between a bee and a wasp? What kind of butterflies will you find in your garden? These are some questions that University of Minnesota Extension Office Master Gardener Laura Armstrong will answer on Thursday, October 27, at 5 p.m. in the Winona Public Library’s Bell Art Room.
For information on various events happening between the bluffs, see the Driftless Regional Read website at driftlessregionalread.com.
Fall Adult Coloring Contest
Coloring is a relaxing, stress-free activity that can help deter memory loss and even bring back childhood memories. In an effort to promote wellness in the Winona area community, the Winona Public Library is having its sixth annual Fall Adult Coloring Contest.
Participants must be 18 or older and have an active Winona Public Library card. The coloring sheet will be available online at winona.lib.mn.us and can be picked up at the check out and reference desks. The coloring sheet must be turned in at the Winona Public Library reference desk by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 21.
The entered coloring sheets will be on display in the library’s lobby for the public to view from Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28. This year three judges from the community will determine the contest winner. The judges are Jody Berhow, artist and Cotter art teacher; Sarah Johnson, Winona’s Creative Laureate, artist, and founder of the JoyLabs; and Jovy Rockey, artist and owner of ORNO Gift + Home.
The contest winner will be announced on Monday, October 31, and will receive a $30 gift card to Target.
Book Bingo: Evening Edition
The last Book Bingo: Evening Edition of the year is Thursday, October 13, at 5:30 p.m. in Peter’s Biergarten (54 East Third Street, Winona). Play multiple rounds of bingo in various styles, and win books. In the event of rain, Book Bingo: Evening Edition is canceled.
Friends of the Winona Public Library meeting
The next Friends of the Winona Public Library meeting is Saturday, October 15, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s Meeting Room. All friends and potential friends are invited to attend.
Friends of the Winona Public Library $5 bag mini book sale
The Friends of the Winona Public Library are hosting a $5 bag mini book sale on Saturday, October 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., during National Friends of Libraries Week. Everything you can fit into a paper bag is $5 during this sale. That includes books, DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks.
In case of rain or cold temperatures, the sale will be moved to the library’s Central Exchange Room. Early sales will not be allowed. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up online at tinyurl.com/225jc8s5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.