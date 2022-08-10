Outdoor job fair
On Thursday, August 25, the Winona Public Library along with CareerForce are hosting an outdoor job fair from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jaycee Shelter (340 Lake Park Drive, Winona). In the event of rain or a daytime temperature of 90 degrees Fahrenheit or above, the job fair will be moved to the East End Rec Center (210 Zumbro Street, Winona).
All attendees will receive a free tote bag and portfolio from the Winona Public Library, along with information from CareerForce. Attendees will also be able to win prizes throughout the event, including an Apple iPad and Kwik Trip gift cards.
Twenty-seven employers from numerous industries are participating.
This program is funded in part or in whole with a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education using federal funds from the Library Services and Technology Act – American Rescue Plan Act.
Book Bingo: Evening Edition
You asked for it, so we are bringing it back. Book Bingo: Evening Edition will be every second Thursday now through October at 5:30 p.m. in Peter’s Biergarten (54 East Third Street, Winona). Play multiple rounds of bingo in various styles, and win books. In the event of rain, Book Bingo: Evening Edition is canceled. The first Evening Edition will be on August 11.
Job club
The Winona Public Library and CareerForce partnered to create a job club that will meet on August 11 from 3-4 p.m. in the library’s meeting room. Job club will be held in a hybrid format – both in-person and virtually. Anyone who attends the meeting will be put into a drawing for a $50 Kwik Trip gift card. The topic of the meeting will be internet job hunting and company research.
Book Bingo
The last Book Bingo (regular edition) of the summer will be on Wednesday, August 10, at 2:30 p.m. in Peter’s Biergarten (54 East Third Street, Winona). You will play multiple rounds of various bingo styles and win books. In the event of rain, Book Bingo is canceled.
Roaming Readers
The Roaming Readers hiking group will meet for the last time this summer on Tuesday, August 16, at 9 a.m. to walk the trail next to the East Boat Harbor (1250 East Fourth Street, Winona).
CareerForce Outreach at the Library
Need help writing a resume or cover letter, job hunting, and more? CareerForce Outreach Coordinator Rick will be at the Winona Public Library on August 11 from 2-3 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. to help.
Friends of the Winona Public Library meeting
The Friends of the Winona Public Library are meeting on August 20 at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s meeting room. All friends or potential friends are invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.