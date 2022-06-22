Chromebooks available for in-house use at library
The Winona Public Library introduces a new service to the building – Chromebooks! A Chromebook looks and feels like a laptop computer but is smaller and uses Google technology.
The devices are available for in-house use only and anyone 16 years old or older with a Winona Public Library card in good standing may borrow one. To use a Chromebook, visit the youth or reference departments. To learn more about the devices, go to winona.lib.mn.us or call the library at 507-452-4582.
Carving Your Clan: A Native Skywatchers Carving Workshop
On Friday, June 24, from 1-4 p.m., the Winona Public Library will host artist Jeffrey Tibbets for a workshop where participants will carve a physical representation from a natural material. During the program, attendees will develop an understanding of aspects of the Ojibwe worldview represented in artistic form through the natural elements of the cosmos.
Registration is required for this event. To register, go to winona.lib.mn.us or call the library’s Reference Desk at 507-452-48560.
This program is free, open to the public, and brought to you in part or in whole by a SELCO and Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Grant.
Introduction to Fishing with Whitewater State Park
On Thursday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., adults 18 and over are invited to come fish with the Winona Public Library and Whitewater State Park. Not sure how? Haven’t fished in years? That’s okay! Participants will learn basic fishing skills and then will be able to fish on the West (Little) Lake Winona.
Participants will meet at the Hiawatha Valley Marine Shelter (527 West Lake Park Drive in Winona) and will fish from the Dacota Street Pier.
There is no need for a fishing license or equipment at this event just bring yourself; however, you must register to attend. Register at winona.lib.mn.us or call the library’s Reference Desk 507-452-4860.
Pride in the Park: String Art
Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June with a D-I-Y String Art Project at Windom Park (260 Harriet Street in Winona) on Thursday, June 23, at 2 p.m. All supplies will be provided. During the craft, we will talk about why Pride Month is celebrated in June and the importance of it. This program is for adults 18 and older and registration is required. Register at winona.lib.mn.us or call the library’s Reference Desk 507-452-4860.
Roaming Readers is back
The popular hiking group from the Winona Public Library, Roaming Readers, is back for the summer. This year the hiking group will meet every first and third Tuesday of the month at 9am, and all trails are flat, easy walking paths. The schedule is as follows:
July 5 — Michael LaCanne Memorial Park Trail (6280 Old Hwy 61, Goodview)
July 19 — St. Mary’s University, meet at the Visitor’s Parking Lot behind the Performing Arts Center (use “The Woods at St. Mary’s” on Google).
August 2 — Flyway Trail, meet at Latsch Island Beach parking lot (Latsch Island Recreational Area on Google)
August 16 — East Boat Harbor (1250 East Fourth Street in Winona)
CareerForce Outreach at the Library
Need help writing a resume or cover letter, job hunting, and more? A CareerForce outreach coordinator, Rick, will be at the Winona Public Library every second and fourth Thursday of the Month from 2-3 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. to assist with those very questions. The remaining date this month is June 23.
Job Club
The Winona Public Library and CareerForce are partnering to bring the Winona Area Community a job club every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 3-4 p.m. in the library’s meeting room. Job club will be held in a hybrid format – both in-person and virtually.
What is a job club? Learn about job hunting and career skills. Topics include:
June 23 — Adult dislocated worker programs
July 14 — Cover letter writing
July 28 — Personal branding
August 11 — Internet job hunting and company research
If interested in attending the job club virtually, please go to winona.lib.mn.us to register for the meeting link.
This program is funded in part or in whole with a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education using federal funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.