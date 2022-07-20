Call for employers: Outdoor job fair
The Winona Outdoor Job Fair presented by the Winona Public Library and CareerForce will take place on Thursday, August 25, from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. at the Jaycee Pavilion (340 Lake Park Drive, Winona). In case of rain or heat above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the fair will take place at the East Recreation Center (210 Zumbro Street, Winona).
All job industries are welcome. There is no booth fee to participate in the fair. Each employer will be provided a six-foot picnic table. (A six-foot table will be provided in case of rain.) Employers are allowed to set up their booth from 9-10 a.m. Portable restrooms will be available. Food and drink (non-alcoholic) are allowed. The last day to register for this event is Friday, July 22, by 5 p.m. All employers that register by Friday, July 22, will be mentioned in promotional materials. If your business is interested in participating, please go to winona.lib.mn.us to register.
Salsa del Soul performing at Lake Park Bandshell
The Winona Public Library is again hosting the musical group, Salsa del Soul. This performance will be at the Lake Park Bandshell (1 Lake Park Drive in Winona) on Thursday, July 21, from 6-8 p.m.
Salsa del Soul’s Twin Cities-based quartet will perform the musical styles of son, son montuno, plena, cha-cha-cha, bachata, timba, and salsa.
In case of rain, the program will be moved to the Winona Public Library.
Book Bingo at Peter’s Biergarten
The Winona Public Library’s Book Bingo is every second Wednesday of the month at 2:30 p.m. at Peter’s Biergarten (54 East Third Street in Winona).
Play multiple rounds of various bingo styles, and win books. The next Book Bingo is August 10. In the event of rain, Book Bingo is canceled.
Roaming Readers
Roaming Readers meets every first and third Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m., and all trails are flat, easy walking paths. The upcoming schedule is:
August 2: Flyway Trail, meet at Latsch Island Beach Parking Lot (Latsch Island Recreational Area on Google)
August 16: East Boat Harbor (1250 East Fourth Street in Winona)
August 30: Levee Park across interstate bridge and back, meet at Levee Park entrance (1 Main Street in Winona)
Roaming readers is canceled in the case of rain or daytime temperatures above 90 degrees.
Job Club
The Winona Public Library and CareerForce partnered to create a job club that meets every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 3-4 p.m. in the library’s meeting room. Job club will be held in a hybrid format – both in-person and virtually. Anyone who attends the meetings will be put into a drawing for a $50 Kwik Trip gift card. Drawings will be done at each meeting.
Topics and dates of Job Club include:
•July 28: Personal Branding
•August 11: Internet Job Hunting and
Company Research
If interested in attending the job club virtually, please go to winona.lib.mn.us to register for the meeting link.
CareerForce outreach at the library
Do you want individualized help with your job search, resume, and more? CareerForce offers outreach services at the Winona Public Library one hour (2-3 p.m.) before and one hour after (4-5 p.m.) Job Club meets (every second and fourth Thursday of the month). This next outreach event is on July 28.
