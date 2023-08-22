Outdoor job fair
On Thursday, August 24, the Winona Public Library along with CareerForce are hosting their annual all-industry outdoor job fair from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jaycee Shelter (340 Lake Park Drive, Winona). In the event of rain or a daytime temperature of 90 Degrees Fahrenheit or above, the job fair will be moved to the East End Rec Center (210 Zumbro Street, Winona).
All attendees will receive a free tote bag and portfolio from the Winona Public Library along with information from CareerForce.
Participating employers include Ashley Furniture, Benchmark, CD Terminal, city of Winona, Cotter Schools, Express Employment Professionals, Family & Children’s Center, Fanatics, First Student, Hiawatha Valley Education District, Home and Community Options, Legacies LLC, Lifespark – Sugar Loaf Senior Living, McDonald’s Courtesy Corporation, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Olmsted County, Partners in Excellence, Semcac, Semcac Clinic, Solvay, Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Winona Area Public Schools, Winona Health, Winona State University, and more.
For more information, please visit the Winona Public Library’s website (winona.lib.mn.us) or call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
Historic library tours
Travel along through time as you take a guided tour of Winona’s historic public library and learn not only its history but its architectural development. Tours will be a half hour to 45 minutes and will meet outside at the base of the original entrance on 5th Street. In the case of rain, tours will meet in the lobby on Johnson Street.
There are three upcoming tour opportunities: Wednesday, August 23, at 10 a.m., Monday, August 28, at 4 p.m., and Friday, September 1, at 10 a.m. For more tour dates, visit the library’s website (winona.lib.mn.us) or call 507-452-4860.
This program is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary.
Holiday closure
The Winona Public Library is closed Saturday, September 2, through Monday, September 4, for Labor Day. During the closure, the dropbox will be available 24/7 for all returns. If you would like to renew or reserve materials, please go to the library’s website (winona.lib.mn.us) and click on the catalog.
