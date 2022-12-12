Holiday Closures
The Winona Public Library will be closed from Friday, December 23, to Monday, December 26. During the closure, the dropbox will be available 24/7 for all returns. If you would like to renew/reserve materials, please go to the library’s website (winona.lib.mn.us), and click on the catalog.
New Partner Library in Libby App
Are you a Libby app user? The Libby app is the library’s ebook/audiobook lending service. If so, the regional library system, SELCO, has added a new lending partner, Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative (TDS). This is in addition to Rochester Public Library (RPL). This means more access to books.
To add either partner library in the app, click the middle button (the three lines) at the bottom of the screen, click add library, and then type in the name of either library system. Need help? Call the reference desk at 507-452-4860, or stop by and chat with staff.
MnLink Policy Changes
SELCO, the regional library system that the Winona Public Library belongs to, is updating their MnLink Loan Policy beginning January 3, 2023. MnLink (www.mnlink.org) is the interlibrary loan system for libraries in Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, and North Dakota.
As of January 3, the lending period for all MnLink items will be six weeks with no renewal. The prior policy was four weeks with one two-week renewal. In general, the total loan period will not change.
Senior Advocacy Program
On Thursday, December 15, at 10 a.m. in the Winona Public Library’s Bell Art Room, listen to a talk on the Winona Senior Advocacy Program. Winona Senior Advocates are available to Winona County residents age 60 and over who live in the community independently. Advocates provide information and referrals, home visits, supportive services (housing, applications for benefits, Advance Directive preparation, notary services, insurance counseling, and money management), educational programs, and Medicare assistance. Advocates can also help you make connections with other services like home care, companionship, legal services, fuel assistance, and nutrition services.
Learn more about how a Senior Advocate can help you or your loved one during the program. Cookies and a light beverage will be provided.
Magazine Recycle Day
Every year the Winona Public Library makes room for the next year’s magazines and to do that we have to recycle all of the 2020 magazines. All day on Wednesday, December 21, during the library’s open hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), recycled magazines from 2020 will be available for the public to take. The magazines will be available on the library’s second floor near the Reference Desk. This event is first-come, first-serve, one day only. The library will not hold magazines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.