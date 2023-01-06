Holiday closures
The Winona Public Library will be closed from Saturday, January 14, to Monday, January 16. During the closure, the dropbox will be available 24/7 for all returns. If you would like to renew/reserve materials, please go to the library’s website (winona.lib.mn.us), and click on the catalog.
PIN required for MnLink, Libby
The statewide interlibrary loan system, MnLink, and Libby by OverDrive, an e-book and audiobook lending app, now require a PIN.
The PIN used to log into both systems is the same as the one that is used to log into the library’s catalog website. It is typically the last four digits of a phone number, unless otherwise designated by the cardholder. If you are unsure of what your PIN is, call the Winona Public Library at 507-452-4582.
Tax forms
Paper tax forms from the IRS have not yet arrived at the Winona Public Library. Though not given a specific date, the free Federal 1040 form and instruction booklet is expected to arrive in late January.
All other tax forms including forms from the state are available for a printing cost of 10 cents per page. Questions about tax forms can be directed to the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
Hot Reads for Cold Nights
Winona Public Library’s annual Hot Reads for Cold Nights Adult Winter Reading Program is back.
The program runs from Monday, January 9, to Friday, March 10, 2023. To participate in the program, all you need to do is read or listen to five books and record them in a reading log.
Beginning January 9, a digital log, as well as a printable log, will be available on the library’s website, and print logs will be available at the library’s checkout and reference desks. After completing the first log, participants will receive a free Hot Reads for Cold Nights coffee mug.
Participants may enter the grand prize drawing multiple times by reading five books and submitting a reading log to increase their chances of winning. Grand prizes will be announced on Thursday, January 5.
You must be 18 or older and have a Winona Public Library Card to participate in Hot Reads for Cold Nights. Reading materials do not have to come from the library; just start reading.
The library would like to thank the Friends of the Winona Public Library for purchasing the coffee mugs for the program.
App classes
Did you receive a tablet or smartphone over the holidays? Did you know that you can read e-books, listen to audiobooks and music, and watch movies and television series on these devices through your local public library for free? The Winona Public Library (WPL) has two apps available to use with your WPL Card – Libby by OverDrive and Hoopla. Libby allows you to check out e-books and audiobooks and functions just as the library, allowing you to put items on hold and check them out. Hoopla has instant borrows, and you can check out e-books, audiobooks, music, movies, and television series. You can even watch Hoopla movies and series on your Roku or Amazon Fire Stick TVs.
WPL is offering four classes on how to use Libby and Hoopla:
“Libby on Your Mobile Device” is a class designed for all wireless devices except for the Kindle Fire and Paperwhite. This is a beginner class for those that have never used the app before. During the class, staff will set up your devices on the app and will walk you through searching the collection, checking out items, and putting them on hold, as well as returning materials. This class is offered on Tuesday, January 10, at 4 p.m. in the library’s Bell Art Room.
“Libby on Your Kindle Fire” is for Amazon’s Kindle Fire. The OverDrive app previously available to Kindle Fire users will be discontinued in 2023, but the company has recently announced that there will be a way for Kindle Fire users to add Libby to their device as it is not available in the Kindle App Store. This class will walk users through the download process and teach them how to use the app effectively. The class is on Thursday, January 12, at 4 p.m. in the library’s Bell Art room.
“Libby: Advanced Lessons” is for those already using Libby and is designed for all wireless devices. Participants will learn how to add partner libraries, Rochester Public Library and Traverse des Sioux, create wish lists, and navigate to the library’s Lucky Day collection, as well as a few more tips and tricks. This class is offered on Tuesday, January 17, at 4 p.m. in the library’s Bell Art Room.
“Hoopla for Your Smart Device” is a class for all wireless devices. Users will learn how to add the app to their device, create an account, and check out materials. This class is on Thursday, January 19, at 4 p.m. in the library’s Bell Art Room
Participants must register for these classes at winona.lib.mn.us or by calling the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
If you cannot make any of these classes, stop by the Winona Public Library’s reference desk anytime during the library’s open hours, and staff will assist you.
All participants must bring their mobile device and library card. Participants must also know their username and password for their device’s app store.
Capture the flag laser tag
Capture the flag laser tag for adults ages 18 and older is back on Friday, January 20, at 5 p.m. Participants will enjoy an after-hours evening in the Winona Public Library with a few games of capture the flag where you get zapped out instead of tagged out.
Attendees will be divided into two teams upon arrival, and both teams will have one minute to set up the flag (a glowing orb) and their base.
Due to limited space, attendees must register at winona.lib.mn.us or call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
Classic Movie Monday
Classic Movie Monday is every second Monday of the month at 2 p.m. in the library’s Bell Art Room. The next one is on January 9.
Individually wrapped snacks and bottled beverages will be provided during the movies, and all movies are no more than two hours long. For a full list of movies, visit winona.lib.mn.us, or call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
