Introducing Hoopla
The Winona Public Library is excited to offer Hoopla, a new movie, music, audiobook, and magazine streaming service. To use the service, you need an email address and a valid Winona Public Library card. Users may checkout up to 10 items per calendar month.
Hoopla is available as an app for your iOS and Android device through the App Store or Google Play Store. The app is also available for Roku and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.
For more information, visit the library’s website at winona.lib.mn.us.
Hot Reads for Cold Nights
Winona Public Library’s annual Hot Reads for Cold Nights adult winter reading program is back.
This year the program will begin Monday, January 10, and end Friday, March 11. All you will need to do is read or listen to five books and record them in a reading log. A digital reading log will be available online (winona.lib.mn.us) as well as a printable copy of the logs. Print logs will be available at the library’s check-out and reference desks. After completing the first log, you will receive a free Hot Reads for Cold Nights Coffee Mug and a coupon for free small fries from McDonald’s.
Grand prizes include 20 $5 Comet Cash Coupons to Erbert & Gerberts, a $25 HyVee Gift Card, 10 $10 gift cards from Kwik Trip; two bookmarks with the option to have them engraved from La Boutique, a $50 Midtown Foods Gift Card, two $50 Gift Certificates to Ray’s Carpet Cleaning, and two $25 Yarnology Gift Cards to receive a pair of Darn Tough socks.
Must be 18 or older and have a Winona Public Library Card to participate in Hot Reads for Cold Nights. Persons may reenter the grand prize drawing multiple times. Materials do not have to come from the library; just start reading.
The Winona Public Library would like to thank our sponsors for making Hot Reads for Cold Nights Possible: The Friends of the Winona Public Library, Erbert & Gerbert's, Hy-Vee, La Boutique, McDonald’s, Kwik Trip, Midtown Foods, Ray’s Carpet Cleaning, and Yarnology.
Libby by appointment
Did you get a new tablet, phone, or laptop over the Holidays? Did you know that you can read or listen to books and magazines through an app offered through the Winona Public Library called Libby?
If you would like help installing Libby and getting started on your ebook/audiobook journey, the Library will be offering 20 minute appointments to work with individuals on setting up the Libby app. Schedule an appointment online on the library’s website (winona.lib.mn.us) or call the reference desk at 507-452-4860.
Craft ‘n Things, Friends of the WPL
Winona Public Library’s Craft ‘n Things is taking a brief hiatus in 2022. Stay tuned for other crafting events like Galentine’s Day.
The next Friends of the Winona Public Library meeting is Saturday, January 15, on Zoom. All friends and potential friends are welcome. To receive the link to the meeting, email the Friends at winonalibraryfriends@gmail.com.
