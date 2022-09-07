Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Winona Public Library wants to celebrate its cardholders with the help of Lake Lodge Recreation Center and the Winona Friendship Center
On Tuesday, September 13, from 5-7 p.m., anyone with a Winona Public Library Card can stop by Lake Lodge (113 Lake Park Drive, Winona) for a free bike, kayak, canoe, or paddleboard rental. The offer is only valid during the allotted time and date, and equipment is limited.
Then on Wednesday, September 28, at 1:30 p.m., use your Winona Public Library Card to attend a free 15/15/15 class at the Winona Friendship Center (251 Main Street, Winona). A 15/15/15 class is 15 minutes of cardio, 15 minutes of strength training, and 15 minutes of stretching and balance work, all set to upbeat music. This class is suitable for all fitness and mobility levels.
Don’t have a library card? Stop by the Winona Public Library during open hours, or sign up online through the library’s website (winona.lib.mn.us). The library will also be at each event and available for card registrations.
Driftless Regional Read 2022
The Winona Public Library along with the La Crescent and La Crosse Public Libraries and several other partners are again participating in a regional read — the Driftless Regional Read.
Community members are tasked with reading “Flight Behavior” by Barbara Kingsolver. In “Flight Behavior,” Dellarobia Turnbow stumbles upon millions of butterflies whose migratory pattern has been disrupted. This discovery ignites a firestorm that changes her life forever. “Flight Behavior”is available at a Little Free Library near you and the Winona Public Library. The library's Regional Read book discussion will take place on Wednesday, October 5, from 2-3 p.m.
For information on various events happening between the bluffs, see the Driftless Regional Read website at driftlessregionalread.com.
Monarchs and Milkweed
Monarch migration in the Coulee Region typically peaks in September. Join Nora from Happy Dancing Turtle on Thursday, September 15, at 5 p.m. in the Winona Public Library’s Bell Art Room to learn about monarchs, multiple types of Minnesota milkweeds, and what you can do to help. We'll learn about several organizations working to conserve monarch populations. You'll make your own milkweed soil bombs to bring home and throw into the wild. Registration is required for this program. To register, go to winona.lib.mn.us.
Sustainable living
The Winona boathouses have made magazines, articles, and newspapers. They are even a popular attraction among those visiting Winona. Many boathouse owners on Latsch Island live there full-time. Find out how members of the Winona Boathouse Association manage a sustainable lifestyle and how you can too on Saturday, September 17, at 10:30 a.m. in the Winona Public Library’s Bell Art Room.
Wildwood Trail hike
The Bluffside Trail is often known for its lower loop (Holzinger Trail), but what about the upper loop, the Wildwood Trail, beginning at Wincrest Drive? Join the Winona Public Library on Tuesday, September 20, at 10:30 a.m. for a guided hike of the Wildwood Trail led by Alicia, outdoor recreation coordinator for the city of Winona. Along the way, participants will learn about invasive species that Bluffside Park is battling and about the Bluffs Traverse Project, a Legacy Amendment Funded project that would interconnect the three trail systems along the bluff (Sugarloaf, Bluffside, and Garvin Heights parks).
Pollinator gardens
Did you know that several pollinators are endangered species? These are butterflies, bees, birds, and more. University of Minnesota Extension Office Master Gardener Deb Martin will talk about the tips and tricks of creating pollinator gardens to attract and feed many types of pollinators on Tuesday, September 27, at 5 p.m. in the Winona Public Library’s Bell Art Room.
Avian Visitors art exhibit
Local artist Patrick Grace will have artwork on display throughout the month of September in the Winona Public Library’s Bell Art Room. The exhibit is a series of bird-focused paintings, some acrylic on wood panel and some mixed media on found paper. The works on panel use navigational charts of the Mississippi River as a background to the birds in flight. The paper pieces use the collage-like style of outsider artists. Grace started the series for two reasons: he has never attempted to paint birds in a naturalist manner and wanted to try, and the more time spent wandering the backwaters and trails at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge, the more birds piqued his interest. An artist meet-and-greet will be held at the library on Friday, September 9, from 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Book Bingo: Evening Edition
Book Bingo: Evening Editon is every second Thursday now through October at 5:30 p.m. in Peter’s Biergarten (54 East Third Street, Winona). Play multiple rounds of bingo in various styles and win books. In the event of rain, Book Bingo: Evening Edition is canceled. The next Book Bingo is Thursday, September 8.
Classic Movie Monday Returning
Classic Movie Monday is every second Monday of the month at 2 p.m. in the Library’s Bell Art Room. The next one is on September 12.
Individually-wrapped snacks and bottled beverages will be provided during the movies, and all movies are no more than two hours long. For a full list of movies, visit winona.lib.mn.us, or call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
