Holiday Closure
The Winona Public Library is closed on Monday, June 19, for the Juneteenth holiday. During the closure, the dropbox will be available 24/7 for all returns. If you would like to renew/reserve materials, please go to the library’s website (winona.lib.mn.us), and click on the catalog.
Summer Saturday hours
The Winona Public Library has switched over to the summer Saturday hours, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. These hours will remain in effect until Labor Day.
30x30 Challenge
Did you enjoy the Summer Reading Program as a child? Do you remember the Book It program where you read for pizza? The 30x30 Challenge is a modified version of both programs for adults 18 and older and is happening through the Winona Public Library this month. All you need to do is pick up your stickers and chart and read 30 minutes a day for 30 days. Participants are entered into a drawing for a $30 gift certificate to Rocco’s Pizza. Stickers and charts are available at the library’s reference and checkout desk. Charts must be turned in to the library’s reference desk no later than July 10 by 5 p.m.
Book Bingo: Regular, evening editions
Book Bingo is every second Thursday now through September 2023. Regular edition is at 2:30 p.m., and evening edition is at 5:30 p.m. Both events take place in Peter’s Biergarten (54 East Third Street in Winona). The next regular edition is on Thursday, June 8. You will play multiple rounds of bingo in various styles and win books. In the event of rain, Book Bingo is canceled.
Classic Movie Monday
Classic Movie Monday is every second Monday of the month at 2 p.m. in the library’s Bell Art Room. The next movie is on June 12.
Individually wrapped snacks and bottled water are provided during the movies, and all movies are no more than two hours long. For a full list of movies, visit winona.lib.mn.us, or call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
The Art of Melody Exhibit
Local artist Jamie Schwaba is exhibiting original artwork created on top of sheet music and other printed materials in the Winona Public Library’s Bell Art Room throughout the month. Her works primarily use oil pastels, but many are multimedia, incorporating ink, colored pencils, acrylic paint pens, and ebony pencil. This is Schwaba’s first solo exhibition and will hopefully send visitors off humming familiar tunes after viewing art inspired by music. There is something for all ages, including many pieces with literary connections for bookworms, including “Harry Potter” and “The Little Prince” as well as “Star Wars,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “E.T.” creations for movie buffs. The exhibit will also include Broadway-inspired pieces from “Rent,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and Schwaba’s original piece from the musical “Show Boat,” which is currently showcased at the new Museum of Broadway in New York, N.Y.
Schwaba will host two visual art workshops on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Winona Public Library. A workshop for teens will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. and one for adults will be 4:30-6 p.m. During the introductory workshops, students will have the opportunity to explore oil pastels and accompanying materials. Participants will learn how to blend, scrumble, and more. At the completion, each artist will walk away with an original piece they created upon sheet music. There is no fee to participate in these workshops; however, space is limited, and registration is required. To register, go to winona.lib.mn.us.
Learn a Board Game Day: IceCool
Did you know that board games can help you build memory, logic, and reasoning skills even as an adult? On every third Saturday in May through August 2023 (except for July) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., learn a different board game during the Winona Public Library’s Learn a Board Game Day. Every month, participants will learn a new game. Registration is encouraged. To register, go to winona.lib.mn.us, or call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
The next Learn a Board Game Day is Saturday, June 17. Participants will learn IceCool, a family-friendly board game. This is a game of skill involving none other than penguins.
Friends of the Library
The Friends of the Winona Public Library will have their monthly meeting on Saturday, June 17. Monthly meetings are held every third Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s meeting room. All friends and potential friends are invited to attend.
TaikoArts Midwest
On Friday, June 23, at 2 p.m., the Winona Public Library will host the Enso Daiko ensemble from TaikoArts Midwest in the Winona County Historical Society’s Wanek Hall (160 Johnson Street in Winona). The program is free and open to the public.
TaikoArts Midwest is a movement-infused, heart-pounding, dynamic drumming performance by the Enso Daiko ensemble from TaikoArts Midwest.
Taiko is the Japanese word for drum and refers to the modern style of playing these drums by combining music, dance, culture, and pure athleticism.
This program is brought to you in part or in whole by a SELCO and Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Grant.
Craft ‘n Things
Craft 'n Things is back and in-person. This is a craft program for adults 18 and older and is perfect for the novice to intermediate crafter. Craft 'n Things will meet in the Bell Art Room every fourth Monday of the month at 2 p.m. from June through August 2023. Create one of the crafts listed below.
Monday, June 26, at 2 p.m. — Painted clay pots
Monday, July 24, at 2 p.m. — Bird seed ornaments
Monday, August 28, at 2 p.m. — Ceramic tile coaster
Due to limited space, registration is required. To register, go to winona.lib.mn.us.
