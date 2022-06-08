Minnesota State Park passes
The Winona Public Library has Minnesota State Park passes available for a one-week checkout. These passes may be used at any state park in the state of Minnesota but may not be used for overnight camping. To learn more about the passes, visit the Library’s Website at winona.lib.mn.us or call the library at (507) 452-4582 to find out how you get one today.
Fishing skills seminar with Whitewater State Park
Whitewater State Park (DNR) and the Winona Public Library are hosting a fishing skills seminar for those 18 and older at Hiawatha Valley Marine Shelter/Dacota Street Pier (527 West Lake Park Drive in Winona) on Thursday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Participants will learn basic fish identification, knot tying, casting, catch and release, and tackle to have in your tackle box. Registration is required for this event. A fishing license is not necessary. to register, go to winona.lib.mn.us or call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
Roaming Readers is back for the summer
The popular hiking group from the Winona Public Library, Roaming Readers, is back for the summer. This year the hiking group will meet every first and third Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m., and all trails are flat, easy walking paths. The full schedule is as follows:
•June 21: East Lake Winona, meet at Lake Lodge (113 Lake Park Drive, Winona)
•July 5: Michael LaCanne Memorial Park Trail (6280 Old Highway 61, Goodview)
•July 19: St. Mary’s University, meet at the visitor’s parking lot behind the Performing Arts Center (use the woods at St. Mary’s on Google).
•August 2: Flyway Trail, meet at Latsch Island beach parking lot (Latsch Island Recreational Area on Google).
•August: 16: East Boat Harbor (1250 East Fourth Street, Winona)
•Aug 30: Levee Park across interstate bridge and back, meet at Levee Park entrance (1 Main Street, Winona)
Roaming readers is canceled in the case of rain.
Book Bingo at Peter’s Biergarten
The Winona Public Library’s Book Bingo is back for the summer every second Wednesday of the month at 2:30 p.m., and this time at an all-new location, Peter’s Biergarten (54 East Third Street, Winona).
Play multiple rounds of various bingo styles and win books! Book Bingo dates are June 8, July 13, and August 10. In the event of rain, Book Bingo is canceled.
Classic Movie Monday returning
Classic Movie Monday is returning to the Winona Public Library every second Monday of the Month at 2 p.m. in the Bell Art Room. The first classic movie of the year will be held on Monday, June 13.
Individually wrapped snacks and bottled beverages will be provided during the movies, and all movies are no more than two hours long. For a full list of movies, visit winona.lib.mn.us or call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
