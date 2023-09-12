Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Winona Public Library wants to celebrate its cardholders with the help of the Winona Friendship Center and Lake Lodge Recreation Center.
On Wednesday, September 13, at 1 p.m., use your Winona Public Library card at the Winona Friendship Center (251 Main Street in Winona) to attend a free hip-hop class. This class is suitable for all fitness and mobility levels.
Then later that same day, head over to the Lake Lodge Recreation Center (113 Lake Park Drive in Winona) from 4-7 p.m., and show your Winona Public Library card for a free bike, kayak, canoe, or paddleboard rental. The offer is only valid during the allotted time and date, and equipment is limited.
Don’t have a library card? Stop by the Winona Public Library during open hours, or sign up online through the library’s website (winona.lib.mn.us). The library will also be at each event and available for card registrations.
Book Bingo: Regular and evening editions
The Book Bingo 2023 Season is coming to an end on Thursday, September 14. Regular edition is at 2:30 p.m., while Evening Edition is at 5:30 p.m. Both events take place in Peter’s Biergarten (54 East Third Street in Winona). You will play multiple rounds of bingo in various styles and win books. In the event of rain, Book Bingo is canceled. Watch for a special edition of Book Bingo in October.
CareerForce at the library
CareerForce Winona will hold office hours at the Winona Public Library every Thursday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Create a free resume, get help with job searches, unemployment, and more.
Historic library tours
Travel along through time as you take a guided tour of Winona’s historic public library and learn not only its history but its architectural development. Tours will be a half hour to 45 minutes and will meet outside at the base of the original entrance on Fifth Street. In the case of rain, tours will meet in the lobby on Johnson Street.
There are four upcoming tour opportunities: Friday, September 15, at 11 a.m.; Wednesday, September 20, at 3 p.m.; Tuesday, September 26, at 3 p.m.; and Friday, September 29, at 11 a.m.
This program is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary.
