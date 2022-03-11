Tax forms
Paper tax forms are now available at the Winona Public Library. The 1040/1040-SR packet and instructions as well 1040/1040-SR (Spanish) Packet and instructions are available for free. The state of Minnesota no longer provides forms to tax hubs. Those forms as well as others may be printed for $0.10 per page. For questions about the library’s tax form program, please call the Reference Desk at 507- 452-4860.
Writing with Water
How do you connect to water? On Friday, March 18, at 3 p.m. in the Winona Public Library, participants will experiment with writing as a way of relating to water. Within a space offering reflection, sharing, and listening, attendees will draw from their personal experiences and explore what it means to connect with water via emotional, spiritual, and symbolic ways of knowing. Register for the program by going to winona.lib.mn.us or by calling the Reference Desk at 507-452-4860.
Coffee and Conversation
Stop by the Winona Public Library on Monday, March 14, beginning at 9 a.m. for a free cup of coffee and breakfast burrito. Then meet with social work practicum student, Ed, and chat about anything and everything.
Friends of the WPL: Board members needed
Are you looking to become involved in the community? The Friends of the Winona Public Library are looking for board members. Several positions are up for elections including president, treasurer, secretary, and three at-large board members. Each position is a three-year term and meetings are held every third Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Interested parties should email the Friends at winonalibraryfriends@gmail.com by Monday, March 28.
Friends of the WPL meeting
The next Friends of the Winona Public Library meeting is Saturday, March 19, on Zoom. All friends and potential friends are welcome. To receive the link to the meeting, email the Friends at winonalibraryfriends@gmail.com.
