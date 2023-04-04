Money Smart Week at library
Money Smart Week is April 17-21, 2023. It is an opportunity to learn financial literacy for free. The Winona Public Library is partnering with Edward Jones Financial Advisor Aleah Harvey to bring you two free classes. Money Smart Week is coordinated by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and more free programs can be found online at www.moneysmartweek.org.
Seminar on simple budgeting strategies
On Tuesday, April 18, at 5 p.m., join us for the “Simplify Your Spending and Saving Strategies” seminar. Balancing your expenses now may help you reach your financial goals later. We'll discuss the basics of budgeting, the importance of managing credit and debt, and ways you can take control of your financial future.
Participants will learn about:
· Setting personal financial goals
· Balancing saving, spending, and borrowing to achieve goals
· Strategies for controlling debt and improving credit scores
· Practical savings options for now through retirement
Retirement by Design
On Thursday, April 20, at 5 p.m., join us for the “Retirement by Design” seminar. How do you want to retire? Whether you are 10 or 40 years from retirement, you'll learn investment strategies you can use now to help design the retirement you want tomorrow. We'll also discuss how you can add flexibility to your strategy to help handle unexpected events and how to keep your strategy on track.
Registration is required. To register for these programs, go to the library’s website, winona.lib.mn.us, or call the reference desk at 507-452-4860.
Cotter Elementary art exhibit
Cotter Elementary will have student artwork on display at the Winona Public Library throughout the month of April. Their work includes two- and three-dimensional designs produced through a variety of techniques – painting, drawing, collage, mixed media, and cardboard construction. On Tuesday, April 11, from 3-5 p.m., art teacher Mrs. Jody Berhow will host a reception, open to the public, in the library’s Bell Art Room.
Job Club
Job Club is every second Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m. in the library’s Meeting Room and hosted by CareerForce. The next meeting is April 12. Job Club covers an array of topics including but not limited to resume writing, cover letters, and job searching.
Classic Movie Monday
Classic Movie Monday is every second Monday of the Month at 2 p.m. in the library’s Bell Art Room. The next movie is on April 10. Individually wrapped snacks and bottled beverages will be provided during the movies, and all movies are no more than two hours long. For a full list of movies, visit winona.lib.mn.us, or call the library’s reference desk at 507-452-4860.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.