The Watershed Game (lake version)
On Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m., you and your friends can play the Watershed Game (lake version) in the Winona Public Library’s Bell Art Room. It is free to participate, but registration is required. To register, go to winona.lib.mn.us, or call the reference desk at 507-452-4860.
What is the Watershed Game? “The Watershed Game is an active, hands-on simulation that helps groups learn how land use impacts water quality and natural resources. While making management choices about land use, participants learn about practices, plans, and policies that improve and protect the quality of a stream, lake, or river. The object of this team-building simulation is to use limited financial resources to reduce excess sediment and/or phosphorus to levels that meet a clean water goal. The Lake Version concentrates on land uses surrounding a typical lake,” according to the Minnesota Sea Grant and the University of Minnesota Extension, University of Minnesota-Duluth
Job Fair Kit and Club
On Wednesday, March 8, the Winona Public Library will have Job Fair Kits available in its lobby from 9 a.m. until gone. On the same day, Job Club will resume every second Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m.
The kit is a job fair-in-a-bag, and much of the information and items you receive at a job fair will be in this bag. Inside the kit is a plastic portfolio from the Winona Public Library, information from CareerForce, and employment opportunities and goodies from these local employers: Ashley Furniture, Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa, Express Employment Professionals, Fleet Farm, Home and Community Options, McDonald's: Courtesy Corporation, McKenzies at Westfield, Modern Ready Mix, Olmstead County, Sugar Loaf Senior Living, Walmart, Winona Area Public Schools, Winona State University, and more.
Job club will cover such topics as resume writing, cover letters, and job searching and will invite various speakers.
For more information, go to the library website (winona.lib.mn.us), or call the reference desk at 507-452-4860.
