The Winona Public Library is hosting its annual Holiday Open House on Thursday, December 1. The open house is an all-day event with cookies, warm beverages, a Santa letter-writing station for children, and a snowman ornament take-home craft for adults (available until gone). The Winona Fiddlers will perform at the library from 4-4:30 p.m. in the Library’s Central Exchange Room that afternoon.
