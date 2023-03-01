Blooming Grounds and Muddled Thyme owner Amy Jo Marks was honored by the state tourism bureau, Explore Minnesota, on Tuesday during its 2023 Tourism Awards ceremony. Marks won the statewide Customer Service Award, which is “presented to an individual who is on the front lines of the tourism and hospitality industry, who provides outstanding service to, and communication with, the traveling public.”
Blooming Grounds Coffeehouse has been a staple of the Winona Main Street Program’s Dine Out Downtown events, which converts downtown Third Street into a pedestrian mall and street cafe on summertime Friday evenings. The business has also paid it forward by delivering free meals during the early days of the pandemic and offering a free coat rack outside its storefront during the winter. Marks’ latest venture, the wood-fired pizza place Muddled Thyme, is one of several new restaurants that have helped transform the dining options in Winona for tourists and locals alike and has been a popular spot since its opening last fall.
“We, as a Winona community, are blessed to have a fellow companion member like Amy Jo to make our city better,” Visit Winona Partnership Director Kate Carlson said.
