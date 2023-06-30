Rotary donates Habitat

Submitted photo

 

Pictured from left are Dave Pierett, incoming Rotary president, Amanda Hedland, and Terry Klonecki, outgoing Rotary president. 

The Winona Rotary Club presented a check to Habitat for Humanity in the amount of $1,000. In Rotary tradition, the club is gifting funds to one of our local organizations, Winona's own Habitat for Humanity. Accepting the check is Amanda Hedland. Thank you, Amanda, and thank you, Rotary, for all you do in our community.