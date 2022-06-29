Due to a decrease in demand and an increase in the availability of at-home COVID-19 tests, the Minnesota Department of Health is closing its COVID-19 community testing site at the Winona Mall. The last day of testing will be June 29.

Testing is still available throughout Winona County at the following locations:

- Winona Health Urgent Care in the main clinic on a walk-in basis with same-day results, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

- Gundersen Health Systems in Winona: Call the Gundersen COVID Nurse Line at 608-775-4465 before you come in to schedule a test.

- Olmsted Medical Center: Patients can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test through the 

OMC MyChart Symptom Checker. After you sign in to your OMC MyChart account, select 

“Symptom Checker” from the Menu.

- Winona County Public Health at the Parkview Office Building: At-home tests are available 

between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

- Many local pharmacies are offering testing. Visit their websites to make an appointment. 

- Free at-home test kits may be ordered from the state of Minnesota at https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/at-home/index.jsp or the federal government at www.covid.gov/tests.

Additionally, the federal government is providing several testing resources. First, under the Biden administration’s test-to-treat program, 61 Minnesota pharmacies and community clinics are conducting on-site rapid testing and prescribing anti-viral medicine for at-risk individuals who test positive. Find a list of participating providers at the federal government’s Test to Treat locator, aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat/Pages/default.aspx. Second, under a Biden administration order, insurers are required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home COVID-19 test kits per month for enrollees. Check with your insurance company about ways to get free rapid testing from pharmacies. 