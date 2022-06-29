Due to a decrease in demand and an increase in the availability of at-home COVID-19 tests, the Minnesota Department of Health is closing its COVID-19 community testing site at the Winona Mall. The last day of testing will be June 29.
Testing is still available throughout Winona County at the following locations:
Winona Health Urgent Care in the main clinic on a walk-in basis with same-day results, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gundersen Health Systems in Winona: Call the Gundersen COVID Nurse Line at 608-775-4465 before you come in to schedule a test.
Olmsted Medical Center: Patients can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test through the OMC MyChart Symptom Checker. After you sign in to your OMC MyChart account, select “Symptom Checker” from the Menu.
Winona County Public Health at the Parkview Office Building: At-home tests are available between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Many local pharmacies are offering testing. Visit their websites to make an appointment.
Free at-home test kits may be ordered from the state of Minnesota at https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/at-home/index.jsp or the federal government at www.covid.gov/tests.
Additionally, the federal government is providing several testing resources. First, under the Biden administration’s test-to-treat program, 61 Minnesota pharmacies and community clinics are conducting on-site rapid testing and prescribing anti-viral medicine for at-risk individuals who test positive. Find a list of participating providers at the federal government’s Test to Treat locator, aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat/Pages/default.aspx. Second, under a Biden administration order, insurers are required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home COVID-19 test kits per month for enrollees. Check with your insurance company about ways to get free rapid testing from pharmacies.
