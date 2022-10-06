AARP Minnesota and Pollen Studio unveiled the annual Minnesota 50 Over 50 list. Fifty individuals — including Winona’s own Katherine Sublett, the founder of expungement assistance organization Let’s Erase the Stigma — are being honored as accomplished community members who are defying stereotypes about aging.
Thirty under thirty. Forty under forty. Twenty under twenty. We’re bombarded with lists of people under a certain age who are making significant contributions in their communities. Ever wonder why there isn’t a list of people over a certain age? That’s why AARP Minnesota and Pollen teamed up to create a new list honoring incredible individuals over the age of 50 who are making an impact in our state.
“50 Over 50 shows the true face of aging in Minnesota: vibrant, experienced, dedicated individuals who are making a difference and aren’t interested in slowing down,” said Cathy McLeer, state director of AARP Minnesota.
The final 50 honorees were selected from a pool of hundreds of nominees from across the state. Candidates were nominated in five different categories: nonprofit, arts and culture, community building, business, and disruptor. A 10-member selection panel worked with AARP and Pollen to determine the final honorees.
In its biography of Sublett, Pollen writes, “As a young woman, Katherine Sublett got into trouble. She paid her debt, did her time, and stepped back into her community ready to start fresh. And then she found out she couldn’t. Even 30 years after leaving prison, her felony record still made it legal for her to be denied housing and jobs. So she set out to change that. As founder and executive director of Let’s Erase the Stigma, Sublett, 63, leverages the same powers of persuasion she used to get her own record expunged to help others walk through the long and tedious process of reclaiming their rights after incarceration. In less than a year, she’s helped 10 people successfully expunge their records, with eight more cases pending. Along the way, she mentors her clients on budgeting so they can improve their credit, and helps restore their self-confidence and sense of self-worth.”
To view all honorees’ bios and illustrations, visit 50Over50MN.org. AARP Minnesota and Pollen will be hosting a celebration for the honorees at Quincy Hall in northeast Minneapolis on the evening of Tuesday, October 25. For event details, visit pollenmidwest.org/events/minnesotas-2022-50-over-50-celebration/.
