The Winona Human Rights Commission (WHRC) is seeking nominations for an award to honor an individual or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the Winona area concerning human rights issues.
The eligible recipient should be an individual or organization (business, nonprofit, volunteer group, faith-based group) from Winona County and has helped reduce barriers to persons of protected classes and has fought discrimination in the city of Winona or Winona County. Vulnerable groups may be the “protected classes” defined in the Minnesota Human Rights Act, namely, those who may suffer discrimination because of age, race, color, creed, gender, religion, disability, family status, marital status, national origin, status with regard to public assistance, or sexual orientation. Their contribution may be in the form of one act, or a series of activities over a period of time, but must have an impact on a substantial number of Winona residents through the act/s of winning or preserving equality and justice for groups of people whose circumstances make them vulnerable to prejudice, discrimination, or injustice. This contribution must go beyond the recipient’s usual organizational mission and/or personal employment.
The Commission intends to honor the recipient of the award at a future Winona City Council meeting.
Contact the City Clerk’s office for a nomination form at 507-457-8200 or online at www.cityofwinona.com. Nominations must be received by October 28, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.