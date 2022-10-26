In celebration of National Chemistry Week and Halloween, Winona State University (WSU) will present the Third Annual Pumpkin Drop and STEM Carnival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Science Laboratory Center Atrium.
This event is free and open to the public and will offer a fun-filled space for all ages to enjoy several events, science demonstrations, and Halloween activities hosted by WSU STEM Clubs.
The Third Annual Pumpkin Drop will present the intersection of physics and chemistry. The experiment consists of dropping a regular pumpkin, followed by dropping a frozen pumpkin that has been filled with liquid nitrogen. All who attend can expect to see different reactions of dropping pumpkins based on their temperature. The typical “splatter” of a ripe pumpkin will be replaced with the “shatter” of a frozen pumpkin, as numerous orange chunks fly a great distance through the air.
The STEM Carnival will feature multiple science demonstrations, including the pumpkin drop, melting iron, vacuum bazooka, potions and explosions. The carnival will also host different activity stations, from tie-dye, to DIY slime, ink art, pumpkin flasks, 3D printing, and much more! Attendees also are invited to dress up and participate in a Halloween Costume Contest.
For more information, contact Jonathon Mauser at jmauser@winona.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.