On Tuesday, February 28, at 6 p.m., a screening of “Blood Memory: A Story Of Removal and Return” will be hosted in Science Laboratory Center 120 on Winona State’s campus. The screening will be followed by a conversation with Sandy White Hawk, the subject of the documentary and spokesperson on issues in the adoption and foster care system.
Following the event, White Hawk will do a signing of her book, “A Child of the Indian Race: A Story of Return.” Refreshments will also be available following the conclusion of the event.
White Hawk is a Sicangu Lakota adoptee from the Rosebud Reservation in East Todd, S.D. She is the founder of First Nations Repatriation Institute (FNRI), organizer of Truth Healing Reconciliation Community Forums, organizer of support groups in the Twin Cities Area, and commissioner for the Main Wabanaki State Child Welfare Truth and Reconciliation Commission. She also serves on several boards at the state and national levels.
She is the subject of several documentaries, including “Blood Memory,” and is a contributing author to “Outside Within: Writing on Transracial Adoption,” “Parenting as Adoptees,” and “The Kinship Parenting Toolbox.”
This event will also be available via Zoom at https://minnstate.zoom.us/j/93475247377.
This event is sponsored by Winona State University’s departments of social work, history, and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies, along with the Office of Equity and Inclusive Excellence.
