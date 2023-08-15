From: WSU
Winona State University (WSU) Move-In Day will be from Wednesday, August 16, through Thursday, August 17, between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all residence halls.
New Student Welcome Week is from Thursday, August 17, until Sunday, August 20. Welcome Week is filled with informational sessions, walking tours, evening entertainment, and more. Events help students become familiar with campus, feel welcomed in the WSU community, and prepare them for success both in college and beyond college.
“Winona State University and its students generate $421 million in economic impact in the region each year, including supporting and sustaining nearly 3,000 jobs in Minnesota,” said Jon Olson, vice president for university advancement. “The WSU community plays a vital role in both the regional and state economies.”
It’s a great week to be a Warrior!
Fall semester classes will begin on Monday, August 21.
For more information, visit winona.edu/welcomeweek.
