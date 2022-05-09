Can you name the people in the photo above? The person with the most correct answers will win $50 courtesy of the Steamboat Days Committee. Mail your entry — with your guess, your name, address and phone number — to the Winona Steamboat Days Committee, PO Box 745, Winona, MN 55987. The deadline for entries is May 31. In case of a tie, a random drawing will select the winner.
We have a winner for April’s Steamboat Days history contest. Jim Hansen correctly named five of the nine people in April’s picture. From left, they were Roger Oday, KROC TV; Joleen Benoit, Miss Minnesota; Mayor Norman Indall; Terry Ann Meeuwsen, Miss America; Jim Hansen; Honey Harkenrider, Miss Winona; Fred Benning; Ed Sagan; and Terry Davis.
