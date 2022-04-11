We have a winner to March’s Steamboat Days History Contest. Roxy Kohner correctly named three of the six people in March’s picture. Left to right in the picture were Tom Jackson, Mike Sexton, Miss Winona 1975 Mary Nelson, Miss America Shirley Cothran, Heather Benningsauer, and Chuck Grupa. Roxy wins a $100 gift card for her right answers.
This month’s contest is worth $50 for the most right answers. Mail your entry — with your guess, your name, address and phone number — to the Winona Steamboat Days Committee, PO Box 745, Winona, MN 55987. The deadline for entries is April 30. In case of a tie, a random drawing will select the winner.
This summer Steamboat Days is celebrating its 75th anniversary on June 15-19, 2022. Learn more at www.winonasteamboatdays.com and www.facebook.com/WinonaSteamboatDays
