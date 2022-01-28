Minnesota Lottery State Sales Manager Steve Addabbo (right) presents the $1 Million Club award to Kwik Trip #824 Guest Service Leader Hailey Gerberding.
The Kwik Trip at Broadway and Mankato Avenue was one of two new Southeast Minnesota retailers joining the Million Dollar Sales Club. Kwik Trip #824 sold $1.1 million in lottery tickets during 2021, placing them as the number one highest selling retailer in southern Minnesota. The local players are also winners because this store has paid out more than $626,000 in prizes during 2021. Sales from this store generated $260,000 for the state of Minnesota’s beneficiaries.
