Julia Windley-Daoust, a junior from Winona, was among the Falcon View Connections Academy students to be recently inducted into the National Honor Society in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement and service to her community.
To qualify for National Honor Society, students in grades 10-12 must have been enrolled with Falcon View Connections Academy for at least one semester and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. Students must also demonstrate a history of leadership experience, complete 30 hours of verifiable community service within the school year and be in good standing with the school.
“I congratulate these students for their commitment to excellence in the classroom and making a difference in their community,” said Anne Wasmund, Falcon View Connections Academy school leader. “Students and families from many different backgrounds come to Falcon View Connections Academy seeking an academic setting where they can thrive. We are so proud to have the opportunity to recognize these students for their outstanding work and determination to succeed.”
At Falcon View Connections Academy, students receive an online education that is tailored to their individual needs. The combination of state-certified teachers, a proven curriculum focused on both academics and social-emotional learning, and a nurturing, safe academic environment prepares students to thrive in a changing world.
Learning from home or anywhere there is an Internet connection, students work closely with Minnesota-certified teachers specially trained in online instruction. Teachers develop individualized learning plans that help to nurture each student’s strengths while providing additional support in areas of need.
