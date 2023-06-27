Through the support of the Red Angus Foundation Inc., the Red Angus Association of America is pleased to award college scholarships to Junior Red Angus Association members who are active in the association, their communities, and the beef industry. Recipients completed an extensive application and interview process and have proven their communications skills, professionalism, and potential for leadership. Each scholarship recipient will receive a $1,000 college scholarship and plans to attend either a two-year college or four-year university in the coming year.
This year’s winners included Brooke Calteaux, the daughter of Brian and Annette Calteaux, of Winona, who is a senior at Winona Senior High School. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to major in agricultural education with a minor in ag business. As a member of the Happy Hart 4-H Club, she is currently the president and has held the office of secretary and reporter/historian. Additionally, she is the president of the Winona County 4-H Federation and serves on the Minnesota State Fair Beef Committee. Calteaux is also very active in FFA where she currently serves as secretary. Calteaux’s passion is Red Angus, and in addition to being the Minnesota Junior Red Angus president, she is also the Minnesota Junior Red Angus breed ambassador. She is looking forward to the next chapter in her life, educating tomorrow's consumers and expanding her knowledge in the industry.
