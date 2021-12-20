From: Committee members Bobbi Schlesselman, May Himlie
The Winona Area Humane Society’s An Affair for the Animals was a successful event held on November 5. Several wine and beer vendors participated in addition to familiar faces attending.
The organizing team members extend gratitude to each and every person and to the businesses for their donations of time, silent auction items and monetary contributions, plus raffle drawing prizes.
Thank you to Signatures for the raffle prize of dinner for four and to Deborah Barber for the beautiful rescue quilt. Thanks to all for buying tickets.
A special thank you to Aaron Repinski for serving as emcee; it was an honor to have you on board.
The Wine Tasting Silent Auction that was held at Signatures Event center involved planning meetings, mailings, donations, phone calls, gathering supplies, creating baskets, transporting to and from Signatures, set up, take down, and followup mailings. We appreciated all the support for this event.
Your generosity within the community is important to the Winona Area Humane Society for day to day expenses, medical costs and continuing education.
Please keep the shelter animals in your hearts during this Christmas season and everyday throughout the year.
We look forward to seeing you next year.
