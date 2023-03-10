Rethos, the coordinating program for Minnesota Main Streets, is hosting their second annual Buildings on Main Street Conference in downtown Winona. The conference will draw community leaders from around Minnesota to our riverside downtown.
“It’s an honor to host the Buildings on Main Street Conference this year,” said Anna Sibenaller, director of Main Street Programs. “It’s always fun to show off the neat things Winona has going on in our beautiful downtown.”
The Buildings on Main Street Conference is an opportunity for Main Street districts and any community interested in revitalizing their aging downtown buildings to obtain tools, knowledge, and resources to help their communities flourish.
This conference is focused on providing tools and resources for Main Street staff, board members, and volunteers; heritage preservation commissioners; city staff; building owners; and anyone interested in downtown revitalization. This conference will offer sessions on topics including building façades and updates, maintenance and rehab team planning, energy and sustainability in old buildings, building codes and changing occupancy, Main Street essentials, and more. Some sessions will be geared towards communities that are in the early stages of downtown development, while other sessions will advance the skills of those that are already deeply immersed in building revitalization. In addition to sessions and keynotes, the conference will feature a downtown building tour, highlighting buildings that have recently been rehabilitated with new uses. During the conference, the 2023 Main Street Awards will be celebrated on Thursday, April 27, during the evening social at Muddled Thyme, a brand new, Italian brick oven pizza and elevated cocktail and wine bar.
You can register on Rethos’ website at the following link: www.rethos.org/events/buildings-on-main-street-conference. Information on lodging and other conference related materials are available here as well. This page will be updated regularly with new information. Registration deadline is Wednesday, March 19, at 12 p.m.
Rethos is a 501(c)(3) organization located in Minnesota but working nationwide to lead and inspire people to connect with historic places, promoting community vitality. We believe that old buildings, culture, and small businesses are the foundation for communities to flourish. Our purpose to reimagine places comes to life through core services that help educate, motivate, and strengthen communities. Rethos is the Minnesota coordinating partner for the National Main Street Center.
