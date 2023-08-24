The American Serenade, American Cruise Lines’ newest riverboat, is scheduled to dock in Winona on Monday, August 28, at 1:30 p.m., at Levee Park. At 1:40 p.m., an official welcome is scheduled with a proclamation read by City Manager Chad Ubl. The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will have a ribbon cutting. Visit Winona volunteers will provide boat passengers with visitor information and free pop will be available from the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Winona. The Winona County Historical Society will provide guides for the bus tours as well as walking tours.
The public is invited to join in this special celebration of the inaugural visit of the American Serenade. All participants are asked to park in parking lots at the foot of Walnut Street and Johnson Street or behind the cinema. Cal Fremling Drive will be closed to car traffic for tour buses to safely pick up and drop off passengers who will be touring Winona on Monday, August 28 and Tuesday, August 29. The American Serenade will be docked at the Winona Levee through Tuesday, August 29, at 11:30 p.m.
The American Serenade begins cruising the Upper River for the first time this week. Christened in Vidalia, La., in April 2023, the brand-new riverboat is currently sailing the company’s longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-Day Complete Mississippi River Cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana, to St. Paul, Minnesota. After the complete Mississippi River itinerary concludes, American Serenade will operate an eight-day Upper Mississippi River Cruise between St. Louis, Mo., and St. Paul, Minn., through October.
For more information about this event, contact Visit Winona at 507-452-0735 or email info@visitwinona.com. For more information about the American Serenade or the American Cruise Lines, go to AmericanCruiseLines.com.
