What do the Winona Tour Boat and dirt track racing have in common? The tour boat is not fast; it is not particularly sleek. It is not going to take a hard left turn at impressive speed. It is not loud, unless you consider the plethora of jokes and river information coming from the captain to be anything more than perfectly enjoyable. Where these two worlds collide is the actions of captain and proprietor, Aaron Repinski.
On October 8, passersby at Levee Park were met with an unusual sight. Perched at the entrance to Repinski’s vessel were a pair of dirt track race karts from Pettit Racing of Winona. The blue and white paint schemes of the race machines and the tour boat matched in an interestingly serendipitous way. The event was a tour, of course, but that purpose was bigger than showcasing Winona’s slice of the Mississippi. Winona Tour Boat is a sponsor of Pettit Racing’s dirt kart team, and this was a tour arranged by Repinski to raise funds for the youth racing team. The 90-minute tour was filled with approximately 36 supporters and resulted in a very commendable contribution to the racing funds of Jonathan Pettit III, 7, and Lucas Pettit, 5, of Winona.
The Pettit boys primarily race at the Mississippi Thunder Wings and Karts Summer Series in Fountain City in the R-Box Outlaw class. In addition to Repinski, the team is strongly supported by Gervais Wealth Management, of Winona, AIGNEP USA, of Fairview, Tenn., Sport & Spine, of Winona, and other local businesses. Grassroots racing can put a financial strain on teams. Sponsors are essential to the maintenance and growth of the sport that can teach young people many valuable life lessons. Repinski contributed his time and resources to support youth racing in Winona. Repinski and Pettit are looking forward to the return of this event in 2023.
