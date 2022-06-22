Winona VFW Post 1287 officers installed

Winona’s Neville-Lien VFW Post 1287 held the installation of its officers for 2022-2023 during the group’s June meeting. Mr. James Lukaszewski presided as the installation officer and administered the oath of office for each officer.
Neville-Lien Post 1287 is proud to announce the installation of Post Officers for 2022-2023.
Pictured from left, the officers are: Steven J. Miller (junior vice commander), William N. Saucier (senior vice commander), Gary R. Christiansen (quartermaster), Paul J. Gady (commander), Melvin C. Bailey (chaplain), Lance R. Duellman (third-year trustee), Gerald Engler (first-year trustee). Not pictured is Charles E. Turben (second-year trustee).
