Spring heralds full open hours at the Winona Visitor Center on Huff Street where visitors and residents alike can find information about Winona area attractions, restaurants, lodging properties, and more. The Visitor Center also offers Winona and Minnesota gifts, wares from local artists, and scenic postcards that share the beauty of our historic river city. The Winona Visitor Center will be open daily, seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., between April and October.
For more information, call Visit Winona at 507-452-0735 or the Winona Visitor Center at 507-452-2278.
