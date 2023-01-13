Winona Volunteer Services is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Mettille Award. Winona Volunteer Services presents this award annually to a peer-nominated volunteer who embodies commitment, service, creativity, and reliability. The Mettille Award recognizes these individuals as vital to fulfilling the mission of Winona Volunteer Services: “With dedicated volunteers and partners, we help people address life’s challenges in a respectful and dignified manner.” This award originated in 2002 and was named after Chuck Mettille who embodied the spirit and dedication of volunteerism.
This year, we are delighted to honor two fantastic individuals with this award. Betsy Rowekamp joined Winona Volunteer Services in 2014. Currently, she volunteers in the food shelf and is often one of the first volunteers to greet shoppers. We appreciate Betsy’s friendliness, pleasant attitude, and willingness to help shoppers as well as staff. Betsy also volunteers sorting and stocking food for the annual 10 Days of Giving and gives her time to other agencies by actively serving on various boards of directors. Her peers enjoy her positive and genuine caring attitude. Congratulations, Betsy!
Since 2017, Karen Waters has been dedicating herself to sorting clothing donations behind the scenes in our Clothes Shop twice a week. She also has graciously contributed her time by working directly with the shoppers as a cashier. Her nomination read, “Karen is a committed volunteer; she cares. She offers suggestions for improvement, goes above and beyond in making sure the Clothes Shop has great, quality clothing available to our shoppers.” Karen also volunteers her time as a substitute driver for Home Delivered Meals, serving the homebound residents of Winona and Goodview. Thank you, Karen!
