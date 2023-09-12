Across the nation, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers, our participants don't stop when something's in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia.
The Winona Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, September 30, at the Jaycee’s Pavilion in Lake Park in Winona. Registrations begins at 9 a.m. The opening ceremony is at 10 a.m., and the walk begins at 10:20 a.m.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/38tekhzs. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/mp24umm8.
To volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/28r33ddm.
