On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, a press conference was held at the Walmart SuperCenter in Winona to thank store manager Zach, his management team, his employees, and Walmart for their generosity in the fight for our veterans and servicemen and women. The Winona Walmart store joined other Walmart SuperCenters and Sam’s Clubs in west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota, and their combined gifts and grants in excess of $17,000 will be utilized for a no-cost program for veterans and active-duty military, focused on eliminating the suicide epidemic among our combat veterans without getting them hooked on painkillers and other drugs.
Please review our website at www.ptsdbenefit.org, where you can make a contribution, become a sponsor, or purchase tickets for the PTSD Benefit Concert at either the Weber Center in La Crosse, Wis., or Mathison Fine Arts Center in Holmen, Wis. This concert features the Voices of Service, an extraordinary retired Army quartet who have gained national and international recognition since appearing on “America’s Got Talent” in 2019. We would be honored to have you at our benefit on October 11.
