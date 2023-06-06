From: Winona International Friendship Association
Upcoming visits will conclude the Kashubian Capital Centennial Celebration (KCC2020), a yearlong series of special events, workshops, cultural exchanges, and lectures that helped explain why Winona is known throughout Poland as the Kashubian Capital of America.
We had plans for a yearlong celebration. The planning began in 2019 in Bytow, Poland. We could not have known that shortly the world would be challenged by a pandemic. We made it three months into the yearlong festival before everything came crashing down. We were not dissuaded. We were confident that shortly we would be able to continue our goal to engage the community in a deeper understanding of the Polish Kashubian immigrants. They played an integral role in the birth and success of Winona.
We had chosen 2020 as it also happens to be the 100th anniversary of the Stake Wars, the struggle that birthed the regional boundaries of modern Poland and the Kashubian region (North Central) also part of Pomerania, home to Bytow, our sister city.
The KCC2020 is rooted in the sister city program and our shared cultural heritage with Bytow, Poland. Bytow asked Winona to help mark this historic milestone with expanded programming so that our significant Polish community and those of the entire region from Chicago to Milwaukee will have a unique opportunity to share in this historic milestone. KCC2020, now KCC2023, will inform a new generation of Winonans about the Kashubian culture, history, and arts. As the Polish heritage recedes, we diminish a part of Winona.
To honor our shared history and pay respect to our sister city, Bytow, Poland, in 2023, we will have a tree-planting ceremony at Sobieski Park. The oak tree was chosen to celebrate the relationship, because it symbolizes strength, survival, and endurance. It is used to represent success, stability, and good luck. This symbolizes the enduring relationship between our two countries and our two cities.
During their weeklong visit, we will have an official city hall welcome at 9 a.m. on June 13. Mayor Sherman will read a city resolution and present the city key to Bytow Mayor Sylka. Representative Gene Pelowski will read a resolution of welcome from the state, and we will unveil the art window presented to the city from Bytow as part of the KCC2020 celebration. The tree ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. at Sobieski Park.
On June 14 at 6:30 p.m., we will host the Polish heritage dinner at Signature’s event center. There will be a presentation by Dr. Scott Olson, chancellor of Minnesota State. Mayor Sylka will present the honorary badge under the Polish flag to a Winona citizen.
Our Polish guests will spend the week touring the region and end their stay as grand marshals in the Winona Steamboat Days parade. They will be greeted at the Queen’s Tea event by Miss America Grace Stanke and Miss Minnesota Rachel Evangelisto.
We will end their visit with a fantastic and authentically American fireworks display at Levee Park. In July, we will send three Winonans to Bytow to complete the celebration and cement the future of our sister city relationship.
