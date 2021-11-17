The Winona County Attorney’s Office charged a 43-year-old Winona woman with three counts of theft by check and three counts of theft by swindle. Amy Mae Thorn pled guilty to theft by swindle, and the other charges were dropped.
According to the criminal complaint, she allegedly wrote 131 checks to herself totaling over $115,000 between January 2016 and October 2017 while employed at St. Martin’s Lutheran School. She was in charge of a fundraising program in which the school purchased gift cards at a reduced rate, according to the complaint.
Thorn was sentenced to probation, with conditions such as paying restitution and completing community service and jail time if those conditions are not met.
