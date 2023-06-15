Welcoming a new great-grandchild is always a momentous occasion, but it was thrice as nice for Winonan Mardell Smith, whose grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Graham and Dani Smith, of Arvada, Colo., gave birth to identical triplets last year. Smith finally got to visit the triplets last month, Ted, Levi, and Ollie Smith. “They look so much alike, I’m guessing no one would be able to tell them apart,” said Graham’s aunt, Nancy Erickson, of Winona.
Latest News
- Winona County, WSU to host car seat safety clinic
- Free summer food service at Riverway
- U of M: Running and your health
- Winona woman greets identical triplet great-grandsons
- Local schools recognized for sustaining behavior program through pandemic
- Winona Masonic Lodge awards scholarships
- St. Paul’s food drive in Lewiston fills the altar
- Free hands-only CPR workshops June 24
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder charges: Threat, history of violence in Kingsbury case
- Winona removes benches from bus shelter
- What will legal weed mean for Winona?
- Police: Body of missing woman found; ex suspected of murder
- A tragic reminder of domestic violence’s impact
- Fentanyl: Poison that kills
- Police blotter
- Pedestrian killed in train collision
- Buswell, Earl
- Winona council weighs $45M+ police, fire options
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.