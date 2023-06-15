Identical triplets

Submitted photo

 

From left, grandfather Bob Smith, great-grandmother Mardell Smith, and father Graham Smith pose with young Ted, Levi and Ollie.

Welcoming a new great-grandchild is always a momentous occasion, but it was thrice as nice for Winonan Mardell Smith, whose grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Graham and Dani Smith, of Arvada, Colo., gave birth to identical triplets last year. Smith finally got to visit the triplets last month, Ted, Levi, and Ollie Smith. “They look so much alike, I’m guessing no one would be able to tell them apart,” said Graham’s aunt, Nancy Erickson, of Winona.