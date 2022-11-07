Emilie Hemmelman, of Winona, lost 93.5 pounds through the nonprofit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non-commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Hemmelman was crowned TOPS Minnesota Queen for her weight loss success, meaning she lost more weight than any other TOPS female member in the entire state and reached her goal weight.
“My mother was a member of TOPS when I joined the first time after the birth of my second son in hopes of losing my excess baby weight,” Hemmelman said. “After a couple of months of being an active TOPS member, I found that I was pregnant again. I left TOPS and had three more children, continuing to gain weight.
“After the holidays of 1999, I weighed nearly 250 pounds. As I was contemplating this, I thought if I was ever going to get down to an appropriate weight again, I had better start now.
“I checked our daily paper and found a TOPS chapter near me that met on Wednesday mornings. I attended my first meeting on January 5, 2000, and my journey began. I was determined that this time, I would get the job done.
“There were a few bumps along the way, but with the wonderful support from all my fellow TOPS members, I lost weight. Then our chapter was shut down for nearly two years because of COVID. We all kept in touch during that time, and I maintained my loss until one of our members found a place to begin meeting in person once again.
“With the support of my family and my TOPS pals, I plan to maintain my weight loss and keep my KOPS status.”
Weekly meetings are the heart of TOPS support, whether they are held in-person or online. In-person meetings start with an optional weigh-in, with members then sharing challenges, successes, or goals, followed by a brief program covering a variety of health and wellness topics, and may conclude with awards and recognition for the week. Visitors can attend their first TOPS in-person meeting free of charge and encouraged to try more than one chapter, since they’re all a little different. For more information, visit tops.org or call 800-932-8677.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.