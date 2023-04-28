Every individual deserves the opportunity to grow and thrive. The Winona Family YMCA is the perfect place to spend your summer, with amenities and programs for everyone.
Summer Sizzler Membership Promotion
Special summer rates are available for new members only, and the Join Fee is waived. Membership runs from May 15 to August 31. Join between May 15 and June 15, and enjoy full access to the YMCA.
Inclusive Soccer Camp
This program is held on the first three Sundays in May, for kids ages 8-12. Designed to let every participant experience the fun of team sports, this camp will focus on developing basic knowledge and game fundamentals, while also promoting a spirit of sportsmanship and mutual support.
Inclusive Day Camp
Children of all abilities will have the opportunity to connect with others and engage in fun activities, all in a safe environment with qualified staff and volunteers. There will be two sessions of Tuesday-Thursday camps, June 13-29 and August 8-24. Activities include swimming, music, fitness classes, sensory activities, gym fun, and arts and crafts.
Camp Wenonah
Offering a fun, safe, and welcoming environment for children in the great outdoors. Kids entering kindergarten through eighth grade can choose from up to eight weeks of programming, available between June 12 and August 11. There is also a Junior Counselor program, where youth participants will learn how to facilitate programming, develop skills in communication and problem solving, and learn all about the daily life of a camp counselor.
Youth Swim Lessons
Summer sessions run from May 13 to June 24 and from July 8 to August 26. Options include Parent and Child, Preschool, and School Age. Students will learn water safety and achieve swimming competencies, such as basic stroke development, floating, and entering/exiting water safely.
Teen Night
In partnership with the Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention, the next free Teen Night for fifth to ninth graders is on June 3. Registration is required. Teen Nights include snacks and beverages, games, activities, and lots of fun.
Personal Training Special
Buy any personal training package of ten sessions from May 1-31, and get one session free. Open to members and nonmembers of the YMCA.
American Red Cross Babysitting Course
This course provides the knowledge and skills necessary to safely give care to children, helping participants develop leadership skills and learn about basic care and basic first aid. Class is May 20-21.
Morrie Miller Youth Tackle Football
The league provides instruction for children in fourth through sixth grades to learn fundamental skills and participate in competitive games, emphasizing safety and sportsmanship. The program runs from August through October, with registration opening in May.
Learn more and register for YMCA programs at www.winonaymca.org/.
Financial assistance is available for memberships and programs. Learn more, and apply at www.winonaymca.org/financial-assistance.
