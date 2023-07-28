Every individual deserves the opportunity to grow and thrive. The Winona Family YMCA offers amenities and programs for everyone. Learn more, and register for YMCA programs at www.winonaymca.org.
Inclusive Day Camp
Children of all physical and cognitive abilities have the opportunity to connect with others and engage in fun activities, all in a safe environment with qualified staff and volunteers. The program is offered on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between August 8-24. Activities include swimming, music, fitness classes, sensory activities, gym fun, and arts and crafts.
Camp Wenonah
Offering a fun, safe, and welcoming environment in the great outdoors for children entering kindergarten through eighth grade. Camp is about learning skills, developing character, building confidence, and making friends. Camp runs weekly through August 11.
Morrie Miller Youth Tackle Football
The league provides instruction for children in fourth through sixth grades to learn fundamental skills and participate in competitive games, emphasizing safety and sportsmanship. The program runs from August 21 through October 14, with weekday practices and Saturday morning games.
After-School Care
Join us for school year fun, and allow your child to learn, grow, and thrive at the Y, while creating lasting friendships and developing lifelong skills. We offer flexible daily after-school child care for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Transportation from schools is provided by Winona Area Public Schools. Program runs from September 6, 2023, through June 6, 2024.
Prenatal Yoga
A wonderful way to connect with your changing body and your baby during pregnancy. Each four-week session is designed to both nurture and challenge women in their second and third trimesters of pregnancy. The program is free for YMCA members and $25 for nonmembers.
Box Fit
In partnership with Longevity Boxing Club, we offer weekly, small group training on Mondays from 4-4:45 p.m. Sessions are $15 for YMCA members and $20 for nonmembers.
Financial assistance is available for memberships and programs. Learn more and apply at www.winonaymca.org/financial-assistance.
